New curriculum for polytechnic students

Vijayawada: The state skill development and IT secretary Saurabh Gaur has said a new curriculum would be introduced in polytechnics to enable students to learn skills as per industry requirements and easily get jobs.

A special workshop was held here on Wednesday to explain the implementation of the new curriculum in polytechnic institutions under the joint auspices of the state technical education department and the state technical education and training council. Gaur said a full-scale change in curriculum was being initiated to ensure that polytechnic students got immediate employment.

Industry representatives, heads of department of engineering colleges, principals of polytechnic colleges and teachers attended the workshop and presented several suggestions.

Director of technical education and chairman of the state technical education and training council Chadalavada Nagarani said even the students with the highest marks were facing problems in getting jobs. The current programme was part of an effort to find out the reasons for this and rectify the flaws in the present technical education system.

Nagarani said that the suggestion to make practicals more important in the curriculum was appreciable. “Our aim is to prepare a new curriculum for the academic year 2023-2024 for the benefit of the students by considering the model curriculum of the All-India Council of Technical Education.”

Director of training and employment department Lavanya Veni said, “If studies are carried out with proper planning, employment will not be a problem for polytechnic students. Industries are looking for manpower that would suit their requirements.”

Megha Engineering AGM Nasser Vali, Tata Motors head Rajendra Prasad, Efftronics executive manager Bhavani Shankar, Tech Mahindra head Kiran, Ola Electricals’ Arun, Vishnu Chemicals AGM Suresh, Ramesh from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Tatavarthi Apparels MD Subba Rao, Kushalava Industries director Gopala Rao were among those who spoke.