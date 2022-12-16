Nod to fill vacant posts, curriculum change for children in AP's Anganwadis

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage. (DC FIle Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the green signal for filling up vacant CDPO posts through the APPSC and for supply of Sortex rice and quality nutrition kits to Anganwadi centres.

The chief minister said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage.

During a review meeting on the women and child welfare department held here on Thursday, he asked officials to improve the infrastructure in Anganwadi Centres and not to compromise in providing quality nutrition to the children.

He said Sortex rice should be supplied in the anganwadis and be no compromise on the quality of the nutrition kits supplied to children.The officials briefed the CM about the progress of implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

The chief minister gave his nod to fill the vacant 61 Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts in the Anganwadi Centres and directed the officials to speed up the process and fill the remaining vacancies. The appointments for vacant CPDO posts must be done by the APPSC. Officials must expedite the works initiated under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

“The curriculum should also be changed in the Anganwadi Centres as children's brains mature quickly. A special officer should be appointed, if necessary, for curriculum change.”

He said inspections should be done in the Anganwadi Centres with the support of newly appointed supervisors. Changes should be noticed in three aspects -- inspections, quality and the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Special focus has been laid by the government on agriculture, education, health, housing and women and child welfare departments.