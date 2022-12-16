  
Education 15 Dec 2022 Nod to fill vacant p ...
Education

Nod to fill vacant posts, curriculum change for children in AP's Anganwadis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Dec 16, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage. (DC FIle Image)
 Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage. (DC FIle Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the green signal for filling up vacant CDPO posts through the APPSC and for supply of Sortex rice and quality nutrition kits to Anganwadi centres.

The chief minister said the curriculum in Anganwadis should be changed and modernized for the mental development of the children from an early stage.

During a review meeting on the women and child welfare department held here on Thursday,  he asked officials to improve the infrastructure in Anganwadi Centres and not to compromise in providing quality nutrition to the children.

He said Sortex rice should be supplied in the anganwadis and be no compromise on the quality of the nutrition kits supplied to children.The officials briefed the CM about the progress of implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

The chief minister gave his nod to fill the vacant 61 Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts in the Anganwadi Centres and directed the officials to speed up the process and fill the remaining vacancies. The appointments for vacant CPDO posts must be done by the APPSC. Officials must expedite the works initiated under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

“The curriculum should also be changed in the Anganwadi Centres as children's brains mature quickly. A special officer should be appointed, if necessary, for curriculum change.”

He said inspections should be done in the Anganwadi Centres with the support of newly appointed supervisors. Changes should be noticed in three aspects -- inspections, quality and the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Special focus has been laid by the government on agriculture, education, health, housing and women and child welfare departments.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, anganwadi centers, local child development project officer
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Education

The grant will help develop a blockchain platform with a robo-advising facility for on-boarding of around 1 million farmers across India in the pilot phase. The platform enables farm producing organisations to engage with farming ecosystem players, including lenders, input suppliers and output customers. (File Photo: DC)

Rs 1 cr MeitY grant for UoH faculty

Dhurv Pandya, a Class 10 student, stated that the teachers

CBSE new exam pattern leaves students, teachers confused

The man, identified as Samir Kalam, was found dead in his quarters in the morning, the institute said in a statement. (Representional DC Image)

IIT-G faculty member found hanging in quarters Guwahati

Prof. Dr C. Raj Kumar, founder-VC of O.P. Jindal Global University along with Prof. Eduardo M. Peñalver, president of Seattle University. (Photo:DC)  

Jindal GU-Seattle varsity to collaborate for research and exchange programs



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Education

Rs 1 cr MeitY grant for UoH faculty

The grant will help develop a blockchain platform with a robo-advising facility for on-boarding of around 1 million farmers across India in the pilot phase. The platform enables farm producing organisations to engage with farming ecosystem players, including lenders, input suppliers and output customers. (File Photo: DC)

CBSE new exam pattern leaves students, teachers confused

Dhurv Pandya, a Class 10 student, stated that the teachers
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->