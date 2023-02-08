Two from AP top JEE Main exam

Meesala Pranathi Sreeja scored 99.9972 in JEE Main examination in Session1, Paper 1, and emerged as the female topper at the all-India level. She hails from Vizianagaram and her father Appala Naidu works as a constable in the RPF while her mother Annapurna works as a government teacher. (PTI Photo)

Vijayawada: Two students from AP fared well in JEE Main examination’s Session 1 in Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech). One of them got 100 percentile in NTA score while another emerged as the female topper by scoring 99.9972 percentile at the all-India level.

Duggineni Venkata Yugesh secured 100 NTA score in Session 1, in Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech), he being among the top 20 candidates who secured the same score.

Hailing from Rajampeta in Kadapa district, Yugesh studied nearly 12 hours a day preparing for the JEE main examination. His father Yugandhar Naidu works with APSPDCL while his mother is a homemaker. His older brother, Paneesh, who also secured 100 NTA score two years ago, is pursuing CSE course in IIT, Mumbai.

Yugesh said, “I want to pursue a CSE or ECE course in IIT Mumbai. I want to do something innovative for the benefit of the society. My elder brother also served as a source of inspiration.”

Yugesh is among the four students from AP and TS who secured NTA score of 100.

Meesala Pranathi Sreeja scored 99.9972 in JEE Main examination in Session1, Paper 1, and emerged as the female topper at the all-India level. She hails from Vizianagaram and her father Appala Naidu works as a constable in the RPF while her mother Annapurna works as a government teacher.

Sreeja said, “I used to study for nearly 14 hours a day and secured 280 marks out of 300. I want to pursue the CSE course in IIT, Mumbai, and want to become an IAS officer after the completion of my graduation.”

The National Testing Agency conducted JEE (Main)-2023 in Session 1 -- from Jan 24 to Feb. As many as 8,60,064 applicants have registered their names for Paper 1 in B.E/B.Tech at the national level.