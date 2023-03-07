  
Education 07 Mar 2023 Chaitanya - Narsingi ...
Education

Chaitanya - Narsingi College affiliation cancelled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Mar 7, 2023, 9:02 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2023, 9:02 am IST
The government on Monday cancelled the affiliation for Sri Chaitanya College at Narsingi, where a student died by suicide following alleged beating and harassment by staff. (DC)
 The government on Monday cancelled the affiliation for Sri Chaitanya College at Narsingi, where a student died by suicide following alleged beating and harassment by staff. (DC)

HYDERABAD: The government on Monday cancelled the affiliation for Sri Chaitanya College at Narsingi, where a student died by suicide following alleged beating and harassment by staff. Four college officials have been arrested.

Sources said there were several videos circulating on social media that showed a teacher bashing up a student, clearly showing physical abuse.

Meanwhile, the government held a meeting with the Junior College Management Association and representatives of 15 private colleges that have five or more branches in the state.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy did not attend the meeting which was presided over by Navin Mittal, commissioner of Collegiate, Technical and Intermediate Education, and education secretary V. Karuna.

The meeting discussed the factors that led to the suicide of the Chaitanya Junior College student. Officials told the college managements that physical or verbal abuse by teachers would not be tolerated. Criminal cases would be booked even if any complaint was received.

“A zero tolerance towards such behaviour by teachers towards students would be the norm,” said official sources from the meeting.  Adding that either the college clamp down on such conduct or the Board would.

Because of the intense competition, stress and depression among students is high at the Intermediate level, it was pointed out.

A two-pronged strategy to address academic pressure was elucidated. Managements were told to ensure proper sleeping hours, study hours and recreation activities for students in residential colleges, Students who are going through stress and depression were to be identified were to be helped by counsellors and then by a psychiatrist provided by the Intermediate Board.

The participants were given three days to come up with suggestions. After these are studied, guidelines will be issued by the board for the colleges to follow.

A committee has been formed to address false advertisements by coaching institutes. Cases of the same students being advertised by different colleges have been noticed and hence needed to be moderated, said the source.

“Other cases like topper in one category shown as all India topper have also been noticed. So guidelines for content moderation would be issued after suggestions from private management and board officials have been received, in about a weeks time,” said sources present in the meeting.

Tags: narsingi, sri chaitanya, telangana board of intermediate education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


