TS EAMCET likely to be held from May 7-14

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 7, 2023, 11:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 7, 2023, 11:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: The education department has fixed tentative dates for various common entrance tests to be held in the state, during a meeting chaired by minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday.

Eamcet (engineering) will be held between May 7 and 11, while for the agriculture and pharmacy streams it will be held between May 12 and 14. The Eamcet will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

PGECET for admission into MTech and MPharma courses will be held between May 29 and June 1, and Lawcet for LLB courses will be conducted on May 25, tentatively. TS Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) chairman Prof. R. Limbadri and other officials attended the meeting. The minister asked the officials to ensure that the examinations are conducted smoothly.

