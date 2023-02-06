  
Engineering student ends life, hostel warden dies of shock in Tirupati

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Feb 6, 2023, 12:28 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2023, 12:39 am IST
 The warden collapsed on the spot as he suffered a heart attack. (DC File Image)

TIRUPATI: While circumstances leading to the suicide of Dharaneswar Reddy, a second-year engineering student of Narayana Engineering College in Gudur remained unclear, his relatives went on the rampage and ransacked the college furniture and staged a protest against the college management on Sunday.

Dharaneswar Reddy of Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa district, was pursuing his second year Computer Science. The 21-year-old student allegedly hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Saturday.

Hostel warden Srinivasulu Naidu, 57, shocked at the student’s suicide, died of a heart attack. According to the reports, fellow students saw Dharaneswar’s body hanging in his room at night and informed the warden. The warden collapsed on the spot as he suffered a heart attack. The hostel staff quickly shifted the warden to a hospital, where he died.

A case has been filed by the police over the student suicide and an investigation has begun.

Students’ unions and the Parents association of Andhra Pradesh alleged that Dharaneswara faced pressure from the management but the college administration claimed that the student was tense over his family problems.
Dharaneswar’s parents and relatives denied the claim of the college and blamed it for the boy’s death. They reached the college on Sunday morning and checked his room first and then went on a rampage, damaging the college furniture, glasses of the building and the canteen furniture.

The Gudur police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators by promising a thorough probe.

