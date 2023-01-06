Jagan calls for quality education in schools

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for quality education in schools and advised the setting up of digital screens in classrooms and ensuring subject teachers in all schools.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on school education with education minister Botsa Satyanarayana and senior officials here on Thursday, the chief minister asked the officials to set up interactive flat panel displays in classrooms as part of the digitalisation efforts from the next academic year.

He said this would help provide quality education to the students. Teachers must be trained on how to teach via the digital screens.

Officials must find out whether all the students were having dictionaries and give this to those who do not have. Make all requisite arrangements for giving Vidya Kanuka to the students by the beginning of next academic year, he said.

On the availability of subject teachers, the CM asked the officials to keep a check on subject teachers in schools. “They should be posted in schools where they are not available at present. Postings must be given soon to those recommended by the District Selection Committee -1998,” he said.

Officials must also keep a watch on the quality of nutritious diet being supplied to students under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme on a regular basis. Only the sortex fortified rice should be given to the schools and anganwadi centres.

The officials informed the chief minister that they were supplying such rice with a special label affixed to the bag, to schools, anganwadi centres, Gurukul schools and hostels.

“Supply ragi malt made with jaggery in addition to the existing diet from Feb. 1 in the state and supply this thrice in a week so that the students would overcome their iron and calcium deficiency. There must be proper check and maintenance of schools and amenities developed under the Nadu-Nadu programme. Review the progress of the works taken up under phase-2,” the CM asked the officials.

The officials informed Jagan that works were in progress in 22,000 schools, at a cost of nearly Rs 1,500 crore.

The officials informed the CM that distribution of tabs for Class VIII students was over in the state. “We shall set up a service centre for regular maintenance of tabs in every assembly segment so that any hitch in the tabs would be repaired or replaced in a week’s time,” officials said.