AP to issue fire NOC online; to start with schools

Issue of online fire NOC for various establishments likely to start by January-end. (DC File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government would soon start issuing online the no-objection certificates of the fire services department for buildings in the state. The online process would start with schools.

Fire NOC would initially be issued online to the school buildings of ground and G+1 category. “Submission of applications for NOC and their issuing will be done only through online in a stipulated period, to ensure transparency and avoid delay and allegations of graft," officials said.

The department would set up training centres for its personnel at six places including Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Sattenapalli and Penugonda in Anantapur district.

As part of restructuring of the department, one each regional fire officer would be appointed in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur and Kurnool. Two additional directors would be appointed in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. A GO on reorganisation of the posts of regional fire officers and additional directors had been issued in February 2021.

A state-level swimming academy would be set up in Rajamahendravaram to train fire personnel in swimming, to help them during rescue operations at times of floods and also to attend to cases of drowning.

Two new fire stations have been sanctioned for Korukonda and P Gannavaram. “The department aims to introduce fire safety excellence awards for establishments that have installed fire safety equipment and are maintaining it in a fool-proof manner.

Based on advice from fire services director-general N. Sanjay, the department would overhaul its functioning and make it more efficient by restructuring its wings and reorganising its workforce. The state government is likely to issue a GO shortly, effecting several changes in the fire services department.

Vijayawada regional fire officer G. Srinivasulu said, “We are going for a total revamp to serve the people in a better way and ensure safety for all.”