CM Jagan deposits Rs.20 crore into accounts of students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Feb 4, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Updated Feb 4, 2023, 7:49 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy blesses a Videsee Vidya Deevena scheme beneficiary students at the camp office on Friday. (Photo by arrangement)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena aimed to provide the necessary financial support to the poor students from all segments of the society to pursue higher education in the top universities abroad.

With the press of a button in the camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, the Chief Minister deposited Rs 19.95 crore as the first tranche of the aid to the bank accounts of 213 students who got admissions in top 200 foreign universities this year.

The Chief Minister stated that every rupee invested in education “is an investment in human resources,” which would not only change the lives of the students' families but also bring about a change in the lives of everyone in the state.

He said the government was investing more in Education than in any other and students should make full use of it.

The chief minister interacted with some of the beneficiaries and their parents, by video conference mode.  Jagan recalled that the scheme “lacked transparency” during TD term and was marred by corruption.

“The YSRC government enhanced the income limit to Rs lakh so that more students could avail the opportunity. The government would ensure full reimbursement of the tuition fee to SC, ST, BC and Minority students,” he said.

The CM said meritorious students aspiring to seek assistance for study abroad or those who want to lodge complaints can reach the government by dialing the toll-free number 1902. A specially assigned officer would attend to these calls at the CMO.

A state-level selection committee headed by principal secretaries of various departments would select eligible students taking admissions in QS-ranked foreign universities for the fall and spring seasons as per their admission schedule.

First installment of the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena would be paid on acquiring immigration card (I-94), the second installment after the results of the first semester, the third installment after the results of the second semester and the last and fourth installment after successful completion of the fourth semester.

Deputy chief minister Amjath Basha (minority welfare), social welfare minister Meruga Nagarjuna, principal secretary (BC and social welfare) and senior officials were also present.

