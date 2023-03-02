  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 02 Mar 2023 Preethi's death ...
Nation, Crime

Preethi's death: Anti-ragging committee finds fault with Dr Saif

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2023, 12:25 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 7:22 am IST
Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: A 14-member anti-ragging committee of the Kakatiya Medical College, dealing with the death by suicide of Dr D. Preethi over alleged harassment, found fault with a senior student for abetting the 26-year-old postgraduate student’s death.

In a meeting in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, the committee, headed by principal Dr Mohan Das, said that Dr Saif, a second-year student, had tortured Preethi mentally and created problems for her by insulting her in the presence of her peers.

The committee also comprised Dr Nagarjuna Reddy, the head of the anaesthesia department, to which Preethi and Saif belonged. The inquiry and meeting stretched for over two hours on the day.

The committee queried the HOD, postgraduate students, house surgeons and faculty members of the anaesthesia department to ascertain the series of incidents and encounters between Preethi and Saif.

After coming to a conclusion, holding Dr Saif responsible, the committee said it will send its report to the University Grants Commission. Also, it reviewed the cases lodged against Saif and said they are awaiting instructions from the National Medical Council to take further action against him.

The committee said that steps to curtail ragging were discussed.

The National Medical Council and National Women’s Rights Protection Committee have already issued notices to the college, seeking a comprehensive report on the death incident of the junior doctor D. Preethi.

Student representatives and parents also took part in the meeting.

...
Tags: dr d. preethi's suicide, kakatiya medical college, dr preethi kakatiya medical college
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

BJP demands justice for Preethi, support for family
Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum
Police shift Dr Preethi's body from NIMS to Gandhi Hospital amidst resistance

Latest From Nation

From January 1 till January 31, a total of 1,461 reports were received and a total of 195 cases were taken up for actions. There were 51 reports on the issue of account support, 1,337 reports on ban appeal, 45 cases on other support case and 21 cases on product support. — DC File Image

Banned 2.9 mn accounts in January "to combat abuse on our platform": WhatsApp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the eighth Raisina Dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the event in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (URF) from March 2-4. — PTI

Raisina Dialogue begins today

As many as 58 per cent of users had problems with the mobile app while 37 per cent had issues with the desktop website, with the remaining 5 per cent complaining about the server connection, as per the Downdetector. — AP

Twitter services resume after facing global outage

When the boy, Rohith, started screaming, locals rushed and drove away the four dogs that had attacked the boy. By then, the boy had suffered bites on his head and hands. (Representational Image)

Stray dogs attack 7-year-old in Warangal



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Cat kidnapped from Neredmet, owner suspects killing for meat

Sweetu, the kidnapped cat. (Photo By Arrangement)

Elderly man dragged on road by scooter-borne youth fleeing after accident

The scooter rider identified as Sahil, hit Muthappa's SUV from behind, and when he attempted to question the former, he tried to escape. (Photo By Arrangement)

Gujarat: BSF jawan killed for protesting against daughter's video; 7 arrested

A 42-year-old Border Security Force jawan was murdered allegedly by seven members of a family in Gujarat's Kheda district . (Representational image)

Nowhera Sheik case: ED attaches Rs 78 crore worth properties

Four years back, in 2018, the ED had registered a money laundering case against Nowhera Sheik and others. (Representational Image)

Techies in crosshairs of investment fraudsters

The Cyberabad Police said that while this was one of several modes of investment fraud reported to the cybercrime team, the victims in most instances were techies. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->