Preethi's death: Anti-ragging committee finds fault with Dr Saif

HYDERABAD: A 14-member anti-ragging committee of the Kakatiya Medical College, dealing with the death by suicide of Dr D. Preethi over alleged harassment, found fault with a senior student for abetting the 26-year-old postgraduate student’s death.

In a meeting in Hanamkonda on Wednesday, the committee, headed by principal Dr Mohan Das, said that Dr Saif, a second-year student, had tortured Preethi mentally and created problems for her by insulting her in the presence of her peers.

The committee also comprised Dr Nagarjuna Reddy, the head of the anaesthesia department, to which Preethi and Saif belonged. The inquiry and meeting stretched for over two hours on the day.

The committee queried the HOD, postgraduate students, house surgeons and faculty members of the anaesthesia department to ascertain the series of incidents and encounters between Preethi and Saif.

After coming to a conclusion, holding Dr Saif responsible, the committee said it will send its report to the University Grants Commission. Also, it reviewed the cases lodged against Saif and said they are awaiting instructions from the National Medical Council to take further action against him.

The committee said that steps to curtail ragging were discussed.

The National Medical Council and National Women’s Rights Protection Committee have already issued notices to the college, seeking a comprehensive report on the death incident of the junior doctor D. Preethi.

Student representatives and parents also took part in the meeting.