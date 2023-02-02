  
Education

Experts welcome AI centres for schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:14 am IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 7:54 am IST
Three centres of AI (artificial intelligence) excellence to come up in top education institutions. (Photo: Pixabay)
HYDERABAD: Experts hailed the Centre’s decision, announced in the Union Budget, to set up three centres of AI (artificial intelligence) excellence in top education institutions.

Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, and develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. The move aligns with the Centre’s mantra of ‘Make AI in India’.

“By establishing these, we will encourage leveraging new-age technologies for conducting interdisciplinary research, developing cutting-edge applications, and finding scalable solutions to health-related problems,” said Anand Kumar, managing director, Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Raj Koneru, the CEO of Kore.ai, a firm working in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions, said the excellence centres would unleash the potential of our economy. He said a collaboration with industries like banking, health, agriculture, and government departments to use AI-enabled solutions was an encouraging move. He, however, said that it would have been encouraging to see some incentives and tax relaxations for AI-focused start-ups.

President of Hyderabad Public School Society Gusti Noria also termed the emphasis on establishing centres of excellence for artificial intelligence a welcome step.

