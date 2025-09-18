ED Raids At 20 Places On AP Liquor Scam

Hyderabad: In a major development in the `3,500-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hyderabad, officials raided 20 locations in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi, tracing alleged links of some businessmen with the accused in the case. In Hyderabad, the ED officials reportedly raided the residence of B. Ramesh, a businessman, and his son Vikranth at Marredpally and Alwal. Ramesh and his son had allegedly set up shell companies in Karnataka and other places for making transactions with the accused.

During the probe, the ED officials found cash transactions between Vikranth's company and the accused’s companies located in Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad and Karnataka, including New Delhi.

To verify the details, the sources said the officials formed two teams in Hyderabad and conducted raids on residence No 26 located at Marredpally, and verified various documents, including income-tax returns, investments, loans and other transactions.

Sources said that the searches conducted at the premises of entities, individuals who have facilitated payment of kickbacks through bogus, inflated invoices.

In May, the ED officials registered cases in connection with alleged irregularities in the liquor scam of Andhra Pradesh based on the cases registered by the AP Crime Investigation Department (CID). An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2024, the AP CID officials registered cases related to the liquor scam following a complaint lodged by the excise and prohibition officials. The case was later shifted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Vijayawada police commissioner.

The SIT verified the liquor policy, which was framed during the YSRC government. The SIT verified the report that the AP excise officials submitted on the alleged kickbacks of Rs 3,200 crore. A few months ago, ED questioned Kasireddy Rajasekhara Reddy and recorded his statements.