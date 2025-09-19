Final Over, Final Goodbye

Dunith Wellalage’s story is not just about five sixes. It’s about the sixth blow—one that came off the field. Cricket often celebrates grit in numbers, but sometimes, the most courageous innings are played in silence.

In the high-stakes cauldron of the Asia Cup 2025, where every delivery is dissected and every boundary celebrated, a quiet tragedy unfolded behind the scenes. Sri Lanka’s promising all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, just 22, was grappling with a heartbreak no scoreboard could reflect. As he marked his run-up for the final over against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, his father Suranga Wellalage lay lifeless in Colombo, felled by a sudden heart attack.

Unaware of the tragedy, Dunith bowled the last over of Afghanistan’s innings. Veteran Mohammad Nabi, in a blistering display of power, launched five of those deliveries over the ropes. Thirty-two runs off six balls. A brutal stat line for any bowler. But for Dunith, it was more than just numbers—it was the final act of a match that would forever be etched in personal sorrow.

The team, led by coach Sanath Jayasuriya, chose not to inform him mid-game. Only after the final handshake and post-match formalities did the news break. Cameras caught Jayasuriya consoling the young cricketer near the boundary rope, a moment that transcended sport. Nabi, too, was stunned when told of the loss, later posting his condolences: “Heartfelt condolences to Dunith Wellalage and his family on the loss of his beloved father. Stay strong Brother”.

"As a team manager I had to convey the sad news to Dunith. I got the news during the match but didn't want him to be upset at that moment and therefore I took him inside the dressing room and told him about the news", the manager, Mahinda Halangoda, speaking exclusively over the telephone to this Reporter from the UAE, said.

"It is not known when he passed away but it seems it happened while watching the match", the manager added.

"Yes, he's keen to return for the matches. Still not sure when he would".

Sri Lanka won the match and advanced to the Super Fours. But for Dunith, the victory came wrapped in grief.

Cricket’s Quietest Sorrows

Cricket, for all its glory, has witnessed moments where personal tragedy collided with professional duty. Here are a few poignant instances:

- Sachin Tendulkar (1999 World Cup)

Lost his father during the tournament. He flew back to India for the funeral and returned days later to score a match-winning century against Kenya.

- Virat Kohli (2006 Ranji Trophy)

His father passed away overnight. Kohli, then just 18, resumed his innings the next morning and scored 90 for Delhi, refusing to abandon his team.

- Rishabh Pant (IPL 2017)

After performing his father’s last rites, Pant returned to the field and smashed 57 off 36 balls against RCB, showcasing remarkable resilience.

- Mohammed Siraj (2020 Australia Tour)

Received news of his father’s death while in quarantine. He chose to stay with the team and later made his Test debut, becoming India’s highest wicket-taker in the series.

- Vishnu Solanki (Ranji Trophy 2022)

Lost his newborn daughter and later his father during the same tournament. He stayed with the Baroda team, watched his father’s funeral via video call, and scored a century against Chandigarh.

- Fatima Sana (Pakistan Women’s Team, 2024)

The young captain lost her father to a stroke during the World Cup in Dubai. She returned home mid-tournament, with vice-captain Muneeba Ali stepping in.