Dry Spell in Telangana; Rain Likely from March 24

Hyderabad: Dry weather is expected to continue across Telangana for the next two days, according to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said dry conditions are very likely to prevail across the state from 8:30 am on March 22 to 8:30 am on March 24, with no weather warnings issued during this period.

However, the weather is expected to change from March 24 onwards, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely at isolated places across Telangana.

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for several districts, where lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated locations.

The districts that may experience these conditions include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy.

The forecast indicates that similar weather conditions may continue from 8:30 am on March 25 to 8:30 am on March 26, with isolated rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the same districts.



