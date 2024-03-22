Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena General Secretary K Nagababu has said the YSRC leaders are fearful of losing the polls and hence are hatching conspiracies to confuse the Jana Sena Veera Mahilalu and ranks.

Nagababu alleged that YSRC leaders are morphing photos and videos through artificial intelligence and releasing them on social media. “Do not react hastily under the illusion that they are real,” he told JS cadres.

He advised the JS ranks not to fall into the YSRC trap. He expressed confidence in the TD, JS, BJP alliance’s chances of winning the polls. Nagababu spoke at the meeting of the Chittoor JS district executive committee held at the JS party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

He urged the party rank and file to work hard to win the Tirupati constituency polls.”Pawan Kalyan will take care of those who have worked in various capacities since the inception of the party, fought for the public and stood for the party, once the alliance government is formed,” he said.