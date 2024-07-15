Donald Trump, the former US president, was saved from an assassination bid on Saturday by 'divine intervention', claimed ISKCON.

Thanking the US Secret Service after the shooting incident Trump said, "I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania."

The Republican nominee also extended his condolences to the family of the person who was killed at the rally, through his post on 'Truth Social'.

Meanwhile, Radharaman Das, Vice President and Spokesperson, ISKCON claimed that Trump survived because of a "divine intervention." Crediting Trump for the Jagannath Rathayatra in New York 48 years ago, he said Jagannath returned the favor by saving him.

In a post on 'X', he wrote, "Exactly 48 years ago, Donald Trump saved the Jagannath Rathayatra festival. Today, as the world celebrates the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival again, Trump was attacked, and Jagannath returned the favor by saving him."

Das explained the full story behind the Rath Yatra in 1976 and how Trump helped the devotees. Endorsing Trump, he wrote at the end of the post, "#Trump2024 God Bless President Trump."