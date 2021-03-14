Islamic groups demand arrest of UP Shia Waqf Board former chief

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Islamic organisations, including ulema and mashayekhs, on Saturday called on police commissioner Anjani Kumar alleging that former chairman of UP Shia Wakf Board Waseem Razvi had committed sacrilege against the Quran and the caliphs of Islam.

Razvi had reportedly said he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court pleading for removal of 26 verses from the Quran that he claimed spoke of jihad. Razvi claimed that these verses had been included by the first three caliphs to propagate the religion. They were being exploited by terrorists.

The delegation led by Jamia Nizamia Vice-Chancellor Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri informed the police commissioner that the community was aggrieved over this act of Razvi. They maintained that the Quran is protected from interpolation, as Allah has promised to protect the holy book from change and error. The Quran that they have in their homes have the exact same words revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. They delegation wanted the commissioner to arrest Razvi.

Other members of the delegation included Moulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari, Moulana Syed Akbar Nizamuddin, Moulana Mufti Gayas Rahmani, Moulana Jafar Pasha, Moulana Nisar Hyder Aga, Moulana Masood Mujtahdi, Moulana Sayeed Quadri, Moulana Syed Saifullah Hussaini, Moulana Anwar Ahmed Nizami, Moulana Mohammed Fasihuddin, and Moulana Syed Junaid Pasha.