Nation Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

Islamic groups demand arrest of UP Shia Waqf Board former chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 14, 2021, 8:58 am IST
Updated Mar 14, 2021, 9:25 am IST
Razvi reportedly said he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court pleading for removal of 26 Quran verses that he claimed spoke of jihad
Former chairman of UP Shia Wakf Board Waseem Razvi (ANI file photo)
HYDERABAD: A delegation of Islamic organisations, including ulema and mashayekhs, on Saturday called on police commissioner Anjani Kumar alleging that former chairman of UP Shia Wakf Board Waseem Razvi had committed sacrilege against the Quran and the caliphs of Islam.

Razvi had reportedly said he has filed a petition in the Supreme Court pleading for removal of 26 verses from the Quran that he claimed spoke of jihad. Razvi claimed that these verses had been included by the first three caliphs to propagate the religion. They were being exploited by terrorists.

 

The delegation led by Jamia Nizamia Vice-Chancellor Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and Yakutpura MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri informed the police commissioner that the community was aggrieved over this act of Razvi. They maintained that the Quran is protected from interpolation, as Allah has promised to protect the holy book from change and error. The Quran that they have in their homes have the exact same words revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. They delegation wanted the commissioner to arrest Razvi.

Other members of the delegation included Moulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari, Moulana Syed Akbar Nizamuddin, Moulana Mufti Gayas Rahmani, Moulana Jafar Pasha, Moulana Nisar Hyder Aga, Moulana Masood Mujtahdi, Moulana Sayeed Quadri, Moulana Syed Saifullah Hussaini, Moulana Anwar Ahmed Nizami, Moulana Mohammed Fasihuddin, and Moulana Syed Junaid Pasha.

 

Tags: ulema and mashayekhs, police commissioner anjani kumar, former up shia wakf board waseem razvi, sacrilege against quran caliphs of islam, razi filed case in sc against 26 quarn verses jihad, terrorists exploiting verses, razvi should be arrested
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


