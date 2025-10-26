Signing off…Rohit Sharma’s Insta Post Sparks Retirement Rumours

Following the three-match ODI series, India's ODI opener, Rohit Sharma felt emotional while leaving Sydney, Australia.

After scoring his 33rd ODI century, 122 not out at the Sydney Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Sharma left from there on Sunday. Before boarding his flight, Rohit shared an emotional post on social media, writing, “One last time, signing off from Sydney,” alongside a photo of himself at the airport departure gate.

Sharma has always loved playing in Australia and following the ODI series against Australia, he stated that this might be the last tour for Virat Kohli and him to their cricketing heartland.

With both Rohit and Kohli now playing only one format after retiring from Tests and T20Is, their futures in international cricket have recently become a topic of much speculation.

On Saturday, the two legendary batters once again joined forces to save India from a series whitewash, stitching together an unbeaten 168-run stand that powered the team to a consolatory nine-wicket win in the third ODI.

After being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, Sharma said, "Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I'm not sure if we'll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve."

"We started afresh in Perth — that's how I look at things," he added.

At this stage of their careers, Sharma emphasized the significance of experience and mentorship. "You expect tough pitches and quality bowlers in Australia. Playing here is never easy. We couldn't win the series, but there are plenty of positives. It's a young side, and there will be a lot of learning."

"When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it's our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here," he mentioned.

"I've had great memories here — from the SCG to Perth. I love playing here and hope to continue doing what I do," he said, highlighting his enduring love for Australian cricket and its passionate crowds.

