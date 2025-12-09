 Top
DGCA Cuts IndiGo's Flight Schedules by 5 Percent

9 Dec 2025 10:23 AM IST

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to the statement

IndiGo aircraft parked at the apron of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Tuesday said it has reduced IndiGo's flight schedule by 5 per cent, following large-scale flight disruptions since December 1, 2025.The order to this effect was issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.

The flights have been cut across sectors, particularly on high-demand, high-frequency routes, according to the statement.
IndiGo has also been directed to submit a revised schedule to the DGCA by 5 pm, Wednesday, it added.
The DGCA order follows the Civil Aviation Minister's statement on Monday that the government will reduce the number of routes IndiGo is operating under the ongoing winter schedule.
As part of the Winter schedule for 2025-26, the airline has been operating over 2,200 flights per day.


IndiGo flights IndiGo flight disruptions hyderabad airport bengaluru airport 
