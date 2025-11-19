Devji KIlled? 7 Maoists Killed in AP

Vijayawada: Intelligence Additional Director General (ADG) Mahesh Chandra Laddha announced that another encounter took place at dawn Wednesday between security forces and Maoists along the Andhra–Odisha border (AOB). Initial inputs indicate that six to seven Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire. He urged the remaining cadres to surrender for their own safety.

Reports indicate that senior Maoist leader Devji is among those killed in the encounter.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada, the ADG said Maoist groups have been attempting to enter Andhra Pradesh from Chhattisgarh and Telangana, prompting heightened surveillance.

He said an operation was launched on November 17, followed by an encounter on the morning of November 18 in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. In that encounter, Central Committee member Hidma and five other Maoists were killed.

Across NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Kakinada and Konaseema districts, 50 people have been arrested, including three members of the Special Zonal Committee and 23 platoon members. Large quantities of weapons and explosives were seized, he said, adding that the arrests were made without causing harm to civilians.

The ADG also confirmed that after the Maredumilli encounter on Tuesday, some Maoists managed to escape. Special teams have been deployed to track them down.

Regarding today’s incident, he said, Another exchange of fire occurred early this morning. We have information that six to seven Maoists were killed. It is advisable for the remaining members to surrender."