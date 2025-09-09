Deputy CM Rides Tractor to Remote Khammam Village

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the state government was striving to improving the living standards of the people by developing rural infrastructure. He said development and welfare programmes were being implemented, as promised during the Assembly election campaign, in a planned manner to meet the aspirations of the people.

As part of the plan for sustainable development, the government will provide modern infrastructure in every village, Bhatti said after laying the foundation stone for CC roads in Banigandlapalu of Errupalem mandal in Khammam district. Stating that Madhira would be developed as a model Assembly constituency, Bhatti said the development works being taken up now would serve the needs of the next 50 years.

He also held a meeting at Banigandlapadu with officials from the revenue, forest, panchayat raj, education, health, and tourism departments to review ongoing development works, the measures required by officials for their completion, and the developmental programmes to be undertaken.

Earlier, Bhatti laid the foundation stone for an anganwadi building as well as for internal CC roads SC Colony of Pedda Gopavaram.

He also examined irrigation tank Vineedramma cheruvu at Mamunuru of Errupalem mandal in the district. He reached remote Manunuru by traveling in a tractor as the road condition was not good enough for cars.