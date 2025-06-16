Delhi-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Hong Kong

Five days after a London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad, a Delhi-bound Air India Dreamliner Boeing 787-8 AI 315 from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin on Monday after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue shortly after takeoff.The pilots turned back after nearly 90 minutes of take-off saying they did not want to continue their journey after a suspected technical glitch was detected in the seven-year-old Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, an audio of the pilot's conversation with the Air Traffic Control revealed. The flight had departed after a delay of almost 3.5 hours.AI 315, landed safely in Hong Kong and all passengers disembarked from the plane, Air India said in a statement, adding that the aircraft is undergoing inspection. The flight had departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST."AI315 operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 16 June 2025 returned to Hong Kong shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The flight landed safely at Hong Kong and is undergoing checks as a matter of abundant precaution. Alternative arrangements have been planned to fly the passengers to their destination Delhi at the earliest," Air India said adding, it was providing all necessary on-ground assistance to the passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption.On Sunday, a Saudia Flight SV 3112 (Airbus A330-300) suffered a malfunction after smoke was detected from the wheels of the aircraft that landed in Lucknow airport, from Jeddah. "The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team rushed to the spot. Working with the Saudia team, the smoke was contained and damage to the aircraft was averted. The passengers were deboarded safely and there was no impact on airport operations,” Lucknow airport officials said.