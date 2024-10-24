Deepika to Norah, B-town divas come as breath of fresh air

After a break, it looks like Bollywood actresses are having a good time in Tollywood by being part of some big-ticket movies to expand their brand equity. Top league actress Deepika Padukone showcased her acting prowess in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ and held on her own, despite the presence of legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. She is going to hog more limelight in 'Kalki sequel' as well since the sci-fi thriller revolves around her and a divine child. Her colleague Kiara Advani is romancing Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer,’ while Mrunal Thakur proved her acting mettle in films like ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Hi Nanna’.However,Janhvi Kapoor turned out to be find of the season and created a lot of buzz with her maiden Telugu film ‘Devara’ opposite Jr NTR and also signed up another film with Ram Charan in a big film being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. “We felt that Janhvi Kapoor would be apt for this female lead role in our film with a big star Ram Charan. Even director Buchi Babu felt the same since he has etched a significant role. In fact, Ram Charan and Janvhi pairing would be a refreshing jodi on big screen,’ says ace producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchilli.Similarly, Raveena Tandon is in talks to do a pivotal role in Telugu film 'Jatadhara', while Norah Fatehi has done a key role in her Telugu film ‘Matka’ with Varun Tej and would be showcasing a new avatar. “It is true that some Bollywood actresses are headlining Telugu films these days, and they come as a breath of fresh air,” says producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who brought in Kangana Ranaut for ‘Thalaavi’ and Vidya Balan for ‘NTR Kathanayakudu”.“It all depends on the massive scale and reach of their pet projects. If they are looking for a pan-India appeal, a top-rung Hindi actress would be a big value addition. For instance, if I am watching a Malayalam film, I would watch it with more interest, if I find a familiar Telugu actor in it. Hence, to make North viewers own our movies, Telugu filmmakers are signing up Hindi actresses. Their popularity is bound to give a fillip to our big-ticket movies,” he adds.However, young director Hanu Raghuvapudi introduced B-town diva Mrunal Thakur in his Telugu blockbuster ‘Sita Ramam’ since he was looking for a girl who fits into the role of a princess. “I was looking for a gorgeous looking girl who is also a good performer, so I found Mrunal Thakur ideal for the role. She matched strides with ace performer Dulquer Salmaan and proved my choice right with a sterling performance. I am quite happy that she is doing more Telugu films now,” says director Hanu Raghavapudi who introduced non-Telugu girls like Lavanya Tripathi and Mehreen Pirzada in his movies like ‘Andala Rakshasi’ and ‘Krishnagadi Veera Prema Gaadha’ respectively.On strict demands put up by few Bollywood divas like traveling with their 7 to 8 member team like chef, trainer along with stylist and designer, producer A M Ratham, explains, “'We have to be transparent while making agreements with them. If both actor-producers follow the terms, there will be no issues. More Bollywood actresses will come to town in the days to come, since Telugu films have turned multilingual."