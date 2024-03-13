Top
DCA seizes ayurvedic capsules manufacturer for marketing with false claim

DC Correspondent
13 March 2024 7:10 AM GMT (Update:2024-03-13 07:11:05.0)
The drug, manufactured by Bhavani Pharmaceuticals & Distributors, was being marketed as being suitable ‘For all rheumatic & inflammatory disorders’
DCA seizes ayurvedic capsules manufacturer for marketing with false claim
The DCA said that advertising medicines as treatment for rheumatism’ was prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. The DCA said that persons who make misleading advertisements regarding medicines were punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, with imprisonment which may extend to six months in jail. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: The TS Drug Control Administration (DCA) Nizamabad unit on Tuesday seized ayurvedic ‘Vatharin’ capsules on Tuesday for falsely advertising that they could can treat rheumatism. The drug, manufactured by Bhavani Pharmaceuticals & Distributors, was being marketed as being suitable ‘For all rheumatic & inflammatory disorders’.

The DCA said that advertising medicines as treatment for rheumatism’ was prohibited under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. The DCA said that persons who make misleading advertisements regarding medicines were punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, with imprisonment which may extend to six months in jail.

