Hyderabad: Popular temples across the city are teeming with devotees especially women during the ongoing Dasara Navaratri festival that started from Thursday.



Separate pujas in the morning and evening are conducted every day along with special ‘alankaranam’ of the deity in the temple concerned. These pujas would continue till Dasara festival on October 12 marking the conclusion of the festival.

Be it the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad, Sri Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills, Sri Katta Maisamma Temple in Begumpet and Sri Yellama Temple in Balkampet or Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli and Sri Simhavahi Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza, a large number of devotees are thronging to offer special prayers and rice laced with turmeric powder (vadi biyyam) and silk saris.

These temples were decked up with colourful LED lights and flowers to give an aesthetic look as part of the festivities. With the temple committees anticipating a huge turnout on Dasara festival, elaborate arrangements were made for ensuring a proper queue system.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on Friday, Sri Peddamma Temple Executive Officer G Srinivasa Raju said as many as 15,000 devotees would visit the temple on normal days. “We are expecting a turnout of at least one lakh devotees on October 12 and arrangements are being made to meet the devotees’ requirements,” he explained.

The decoration made up with different varieties of flowers was a major attraction at Sri Peddamma Temple. Same is the situation at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. At Sri Ganesh Temple adjacent to JBS Metro Station in Secunderabad, the temple management is conducting free food distribution to a large number of devotees every day.