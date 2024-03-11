The Special Operations Team of Cyberabad Police arrested four persons in connection with drug peddling and similar cases. The SOT officials conducted raids and seized 4.4 kilograms of ganja and LSD papers.During the searches conducted near the SBI Officers' Welfare Association at Katalapur Signal, Allapur, Madhapur, one person was arrested for possession of 1.9 kilograms of ganja. During another raid in Siddhik Nagar, Madhapur, two were held for possession of 1.5 kilograms of ganja.The arrested have been identified as Gagan Kumar, Kushal Pradhan, Kummari Vishal Sai and Mithuna Dhal.During the raids conducted near the Balakampet Ellamma temple, another person was arrested for possession of 5 LSD papers.An auto driver, a resident of Rajendranagar was arrested for possessing of 210 grams of ganja.A case have been registered under NDPS Act and investigation underway, said the police.