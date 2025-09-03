Crooks dupe 2 of Rs 6.01 lakh using APK files

Hyderabad: Two people from Kavadiguda became victims of cyberfraud as they clicked on malicious APK files, which they received on their mobile phones via WhatsApp.

In the first case, a 48-year-old man received an APK file related to “RTO challan”, and he mistakenly opened the link, leading to unauthorized debits of Rs 51,226 and Rs 50,000, totaling Rs 1.01 lakh. In the second case, a 41-year-old victim noticed four unauthorised transactions, totaling Rs 5 lakh from his HDFC Bank account after an APK file named “RTA challan 140.apk” was found installed on his phone without his knowledge.

Both the victims’ mobile phones were suspected to have been compromised through these malicious APKs, resulting in a combined financial loss of Rs 6.01 lakh.

In an advisory, police urged people to beware of fraudulent APK files. Scammers are pushing malicious APK files through WhatsApp groups and messages. Once installed, these files gain access to victim’s mobile phone and banking details, leading to illegal transactions and causing huge financial losses. Never download or install APK files or applications from unknown sources or links shared on WhatsApp, SMSes, or social media.

Police also told people not to share bank details, OTPs, or personal information with anybody. In case of suspicious deductions, lodge a complaint at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or dial 1930. For reporting fraudulent transactions, give a call or WhatsApp on 8712665171.