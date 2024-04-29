Crime up in Karnataka under Congress rule: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of appeasement politics and alleged that it remained had silent against deteriorating law and order in Congress-ruled Karnataka.Recalling the murder of Hubballi student Neha Hiremath and Bengaluru café blast, Modi said, “For them, the lives of daughters like Neha has no value, they think only about their vote bank,” while adding “even when there was a bomb blast in a Bengaluru’s cafe, the Congress government did not take it seriously initially; they even termed it a cylinder blast.”Addressing rallies at Belagavi, Sirsi, Davangere and Hosapete in Karnataka, the Prime Minister accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting rajas and maharajas and remaining silent on the atrocities committed by nawabs, nizams, sultans and badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.Modi criticised the Congress for seeking the support of organisations like the banned People’s Front of India in the elections.At Belagavi and Sirsi, Modi warned the people against the Congress’ proposed inheritance tax and said, “To win one seat in Wayanad, you (Congress and Rahul) are surrendering to them (PFI) and protecting their actions? The BJP government has banned PFI for its support to anti-national elements. Their senior leaders are behind bars now.”The track record of the Congress is shedding tears for the terrorists, but the track record of the BJP is taking strict measures like banning PFI and putting their leaders behind bars, he said.Asserting that the Congress had eyes only for appeasement and vote bank politics, Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, “whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today.”Recalling the contribution of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, and saying they are respected across the country, Modi added, “The Congress’ shehzada’s statements were intentional, aimed at vote-bank politics and appeasement.”Alleging that Rahul Gandhi could not remember the acts of oppression of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Modi said, “He (Aurangzeb) made a number of our temples impure and destroyed them. Congress is happily making alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb...they don’t remember people who destroyed our religious places, indulged in killing, killing of cows. They don’t remember the nawab, who played a role in the partition of India.”Slamming the Congress for turning down the invitation for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Modi said a decision to build the Ram Temple should have been taken the very next day after the country’s independence.“The Congress and its coterie tried for 70 years that the Ram temple should not be built. They rejected the invitation by the Ram Temple trustees to attend the consecration. Though Muslims, the Ansari family attended the consecration of the temple, they (Congress leaders) were not present. Later, they gave a small idol of Lord Rama made of wood to his (Ansari) gunman. This is the difference,” the Prime Minister said.At the rally in Davangere, Modi questioned the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc over not naming their prime ministerial candidate and reiterated that there would be one PM a year if it won the elections. “Do you think anything substantial could happen if the PM is changed once a year?” Modi told the gathering not to waste their votes by voting for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.