CPI-M Slams BJP for Targeting Bengali Muslims, Calls Pushbacks Inhumane

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Saturday said that the BJP-led state governments and the Central government, are targeting the Bengali speaking Muslims and without any verification and pushing them to Bangladesh. The Left party in a statement condemned the move by the government of targeting its own citizens and demanded that the government should not use religion to identify illegal migrants.It has accused the BJP-led Assam government of “aggressively pursuing” its “communal policies” under which it has now even decided to arm the ‘indigenous people’. “This is a dangerous decision with far reaching ramifications. It is the duty of the government to maintain law and order and also prevent infiltration. Pushing them back and arming communally selected sections of the people are not the solutions,” the polit bureau of CPI-M said.“The Polit Bureau of the CPI-M condemns the inhuman ‘push-back’ and deportation of suspected Bangladeshi citizens. The government should deal with those who have entered the country illegally according to the well-laid out procedures,” the party said.It has alleged that as per reports, some genuine Indian citizens too are arrested and pushed into Bangladesh. “Even those citizens who were declared foreign nationals by the Foreigners Tribunals, but whose appeals are still pending before the Assam High Court and the Supreme Court, have been forcibly pushed back. This should not be allowed,” CPI-M said in a statement.“Those who have entered the country through illegal means should be allowed access to a fair trial. Poor and undocumented migrants, who enter the country without any mala fide intentions should be treated with dignity and dealt with according to the laid out procedures,” the party said.