Mumbai: An FIR was registered against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday for his alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials have begun demolition of unauthorised structures at the Habitat Studio, where Kamra had shot the controversial stand-up comedy show, in which he took the “gaddar” jibe against the deputy CM. Shiv Sena workers had ransacked the studio on Sunday evening.

Defending his deputy, Maharashtra chief minister accused Kamra of misusing freedom of speech and said such “wantonness” will not be tolerated in Maharashtra. However, Kamra has said he did not regret his comments against Shinde. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi extended its support to the comedian.

The controversy erupted after Kamra in his show ‘Naya Bharat’, filmed at the Habitat Studio, took a dig at Mr. Shinde labelling him ‘gaddar’ (traitor), which was a reference to his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022. After Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut posted the video on his social media handle, a group of Shinde-led Shiv Sena activists ransacked the studio.

An FIR was registered against Kamra under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 353(1) (b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation). Additionally, Shiv Sena leaders, including Rahul Kanal, were booked for vandalizing the venue. The Mumbai Police have arrested 12 people for vandalising the studio.

The controversy has also forced The Habitat Studio to announce its closure, citing concerns over safety and free expression. Meanwhile, the BMC has started the process to demolish “illegal” extensions of the studio, which was previously the venue for Samay Raina’s controversial show ‘India’s Got Latent’. That show had also faced backlash due to Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks that led to a massive public outrage. Both the comedians are facing the police investigation.

The issue of Kamra’s remarks on Shinde was also raised in both the Houses of the state legislature. Proceedings in both the Houses were adjourned for a while due to pandemonium. While the Opposition claimed the action against Kamra violated freedom of expression, the government said the comedian misused his freedom to insult the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and it will not be tolerated.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said what Kamra said (calling Shinde ‘gaddar’) was not a satire, but the truth. “Kamra merely stated the facts and voiced the public opinion,” he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Fadnavis said, “Kamra should have read the Constitution that he was holding. It gives everyone the right to speech, but that right cannot be used to malign someone’s image. We will not tolerate such wantonness in Maharashtra and action will be taken.”

The Shinde faction alleged that Kamra was hired by the Shiv Sena (UBT) to target Shinde in order to divert attention from allegations against Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian case. Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora said, “Let me say one thing very clearly, comedy is an essential form of any society. Balasaheb Thackeray himself was a cartoonist, he himself believed in using comedy and humour. But there is a huge difference between being a classist, elitist, paid agent, trying to bail out a party that is facing a case in Bombay High Court filed by the father of a girl who died under mysterious circumstances.”

However, Kamra has reportedly refused to apologise over his comments, unless directed by the court. The police said they were trying to trace Kamra following the FIR.

Meanwhile, an old video of Kamra has also gone viral after the controversy over his remarks on Shinde. In the old video, Kamra is heard telling Sanjay Raut that he “felt good”when Kangana Ranaut’s house in Mumbai was demolished after she criticised then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.