Connecting Kashmir With India’s Rail Network Celebration Of Country’s Unity And Willpower: PM

SRINAGAR/KATRA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge standing at 359 meters (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River, and Anji Khad Bridge, India’s first cable-supported railway bridge, flagged off Vande Bharat Express trains and also laid foundation stone or inaugurated multiple development projects worth over ₹ 46,000 cores in Jammu and Kashmir at Katra, the basecamp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The Prime Minister in particular celebrated the inauguration of these two rail bridges as pivotal milestones in connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India through the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. He described this achievement as a “huge celebration of India’s unity and willpower,” emphasizing that the rail link, including these engineering marvels, fulfills a century-old dream of seamless rail connectivity to the scenic Valley.

“Today’s programme is a huge celebration of India's unity and willpower. With the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, the Valley of Kashmir has been connected to India's railway network. While describing Mata Bharti, we have always said with reverence, 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari'. This has now become a reality for the railway network too,” he said while speaking at a rally held amid tight security in a sports stadium at Katra. Later in a post on ‘X’, the Prime Minister said, “The inauguration of mega infrastructure projects today marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's development journey”.

Chenab Bridge, the centrepiece of the USBRL Project surpasses the Eiffel Tower of Paris in height and stretches 1,315 meters (4,314 feet) with a central arch of 467 meters. This engineering marvel, located between Bakkal and Kauri in Reasi district, overcomes challenging terrain and seismic risks, ensuring reliable rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

Saluting the land of Zorawar Singh, a military general of the Dogra Rajput ruler Gulab Singh, Modi said that the USBRL Project is not just a name but a symbol of J&K’s new strength and a testament to India’s growing capabilities.

He said generations in J&K had long dreamt of railway connectivity and that the dream has finally become a reality. Referring to a recent statement by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Prime Minister noted that even as a student in seventh or eighth grade, he (Abdullah) had been anticipating the completion of this project. “The fulfillment of this long-awaited aspiration marks a historic moment for millions of people in Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for enhanced connectivity and progress,” he said.

Sharing his experience of traveling over the Chenab and Anji rail bridges with the audience, the Prime Minister reiterated that these were remarkable milestones. He lauded the engineering brilliance and unwavering dedication of India’s engineers and workers, stating that the Chenab Bridge, the world's tallest railway arch bridge, stands as a testament to India’s ambition. He said, “People travel to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower, the Chenab Bridge surpasses it in height, making it not only a crucial infrastructure achievement but also an emerging tourist attraction.”

Similarly, the Prime Minister described the Anji Bridge as an engineering marvel, being India's first cable-supported railway bridge. He asserted that these structures are not just steel and concrete, but living symbols of India’s strength, standing tall in the rugged Pir Panjal mountains. He said that these achievements represent India’s vision for a developed nation, proving that as grand as India's dream of progress is, so too is its resilience, capability, and determination, adding that, above all, pure intentions and relentless dedication are the driving forces behind India's transformation.

Emphasizing that both Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge will serve as catalysts for prosperity in J&K, the Prime Minister said, “These landmark projects will not only boost tourism but also benefit various sectors of the economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and industries”.

He said the enhanced rail connectivity between Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley will open new doors for local entrepreneurs, driving economic growth. “Kashmir’s apples will now reach major markets across India at lower costs, making trade more efficient. Furthermore, dry fruits and Kashmir’s renowned Pashmina shawls, along with other traditional handicrafts, will now be easily transported to every corner of the country, strengthening the region’s artisanal industry,” he said.

He stated that this improved connectivity will also make travel more convenient for the people of J&K, allowing smoother movement across different parts of the country.

He pointed out the presence of premier institutions such as IIT, IIM, AIIMS, and NIT, alongside Central Universities in Jammu and Srinagar, strengthen academic excellence in the region. He also noted the expansion of the research ecosystem, further enhancing innovation and learning opportunities.

In his speech, the Prime Minister indirectly criticized the opposition while discussing development projects and social justice initiatives. Taking a swipe at opposition parties, he said they were engaged in "backward and regressive politics" for political gain. He contrasted the performance of previous non-NDA governments with his government’s focus on inclusive development, particularly through schemes benefiting marginalized communities like Dalits.