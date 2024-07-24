Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday said the State government was committed to the development of tribal hamlets in Telangana.



Replying to a question raised by a member during Question hour, he said the government would strive to ensure power supply and proper roads in hamlets in addition to special focus on the education of the children. “We will chalk out an action plan for the overall development of tribal hamlets,” he said.

He reiterated that the Congress government was committed to the development of the hamlets that were neglected in the last 10 years and assured that the government would take necessary measures to provide proper transport facilities to tribals.