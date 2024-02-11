Ballari: Labour Minister Santosh Lad has reassured the public that the five guarantee schemes initiated by the state government will continue without interruption.

"Regardless of the circumstances, the five guarantee schemes will persist. We pledge to extend the benefits of these guarantees to every stratum of society as long as our government is in office. Consider it a guarantee from us," Lad told reporters in Ballari today.

He further stated, "Approximately Rs 58,000 crore has been allocated from the government exchequer for the guarantee schemes. Our state government stands out nationwide for successfully implementing these five guarantee schemes, providing significant benefits."

Lad mentioned that in line with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's directives, ministers and MLAs responsible for their respective districts are actively disseminating information about the five guarantee schemes and other government programs at the taluk, hobli, and village levels.

Santosh Lad stated that a proposal for an ESI hospital in Ballari has been submitted to the Central government.

"Upon receiving the necessary permissions, we will proceed with the construction, with 88 percent of the funding coming from the Centre and 12 percent from the state government," Lad said.

Highlighting the broader developmental discussions, Lad emphasized that Ballari district in-charge minister B Nagendra, and Bellary City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, have brought to the Chief Minister's attention the need for an apparel park and jeans park in the region.

Addressing the government's response to the drought situation in the state, Lad said that Rs 2,000 has already been disbursed to the accounts of 26 lakh farmers.

"The remaining 3 to 4 lakh farmers can expect the drought relief funds to be credited shortly. We anticipate relief from the central government," he said.