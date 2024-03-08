Fast Unto Death for Central Funds: Revanth Slams KTR on Relation with Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday called on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to go on a fast-unto-death at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park to get funds from the Central government, hitting back at Rama Rao’s criticism of him being cordial with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the 18.1-km Rajiv Rahadari elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Outer Ring Road at Shamirpet, at a cost of Rs.2,232 crore.

The Chief Minister said that he will not hesitate to take a step back in the state of Telangana state’s relationship with the Centre, with his sole intention being to seek assistance from the Union government to execute developmental works in the state.

He told Rama Rao that Congress workers would also support him and shield him during his fast-unto-death, suggesting he take inspiration from his father K. Chandrashekar Rao, who had gone on a similar fast during the Telangana statehood agitation.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that he will resort to politics only during elections and after polls, the focus will be only on “development on a mission mode”.

He said that people, especially of northern Telangana, suffered due to the hostility between the BRS government and the NDA government at the Centre, while “BRS leaders spent their time leisurely in their farmhouse”.

The Chief Minister said his government has initiated steps to establish a conducive and respectful relationship with the Central government, citing the handover of 2,900 acres in Pudur of Vikarabad to the Indian Navy as an effort in this regard.

Accusing the BRS government of escalating conflicts with the Centre, he cited the non-renewal of the lease agreement of Chandrayangutta land, where defence establishments were set up, as an example of its misdoing.

“Following the initiatives of the recently formed state government, the land acquisition hurdle for the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Outer Ring Road (ORR) was resolved by the Union government,” he said.

He said that the BRS, during its term at the helm, did not build even one project that would last permanently. “The only things BRS gave to the Hyderabad is ganja, drugs and pubs,” he said.

He said that all projects that put Hyderabad on the global map, including Hitec City, Metro Rail and the international airport, were built under the UPA 1 and UPA 2 regimes at the Centre. He said that during his term, Hyderabad will turn into a must-visit city in India.

“Even Shilparamam, where K.T. Rama Rao takes selfies and plays to the gallery, was built under the Congress regime,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Rama Rao has now restricted himself to social media and rapped him for claiming credit for the elevated corridor.