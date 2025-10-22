Congress, BJP Leaders Keen To Join BRS Under Harish To Fight Local Polls

MEDAK: Leaders and activists from the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP are showing keen interest in joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) across several districts of Telangana. Ahead of the upcoming local body elections in rural and urban areas, large-scale inductions are being witnessed, particularly in the undivided Medak and Nizamabad districts. Most of these joinings are taking place under the leadership of former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao.

With elections due for gram panchayats, mandal and zilla parishads, municipalities, and municipal corporations, leaders from all major political parties are preparing to contest. Given the expected tough contests in several villages and towns, many are opting to join the BRS. Among the party’s senior leaders, Harish Rao is emerging as the main attraction for new entrants.

BJP leaders from Zaheerabad, Medak, Andole, and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies have joined the BRS in the presence of Harish Rao. Similarly, Congress leaders from Medak, Andole, and Gajwel have also switched to the party. Intense competition for tickets within the Congress is reportedly prompting several aspirants to shift to the BRS, while some BJP leaders in rural areas, lacking confidence in their electoral prospects for gram panchayat, MPP, and ZPP posts, are also crossing over.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle on condition of anonymity, a senior BRS leader said that most newcomers prefer to join under Harish Rao’s leadership. “It’s an open fact that after party founder and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his family, Harish Rao plays a pivotal role in party affairs. Known as a troubleshooter, he has often steadied the party during crises,” the leader said. He added that nearly 60 per cent of the BRS cadre expresses strong confidence in Harish Rao’s leadership and views him as a guiding force for their political future.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders are planning to welcome more Congress and BJP members into the party. With the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election approaching, more inductions are expected. Party sources said the BRS hopes to recreate its early success story, when a few leaders took the risk of joining during the party’s inception and later rose to prominence.