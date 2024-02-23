Top
BRS will stand by Lasya Nanditha's Family: KCR

DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 4:07 AM GMT (Update:2024-02-23 04:10:07.0)
KCR expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members
BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha with former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao — DC Image

Hyderabad: Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a car accident on ORR in Patancheru, Hyderabad. BRS chief and former Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasheksr Rao has condoled the demise of the young politician.

In his condolence message, KCR said that the BRS party will stand by her family in difficult times.

KCR expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Microblogging site X is flooded with condolence messages of several political leaders from different parties. From Revanth Reddy and BRS chief KCR to Bandi Sanjay, political leaders have expressed shock over the news. Have a look....








