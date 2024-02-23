Hyderabad: Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a car accident on ORR in Patancheru, Hyderabad. BRS chief and former Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasheksr Rao has condoled the demise of the young politician.

In his condolence message, KCR said that the BRS party will stand by her family in difficult times.

KCR expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

Microblogging site X is flooded with condolence messages of several political leaders from different parties. From Revanth Reddy and BRS chief KCR to Bandi Sanjay, political leaders have expressed shock over the news.













This was about a week ago. Just now heard the absolutely tragic & shocking news that Lasya is no more !!



Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making



My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible… — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 23, 2024





కంటోన్మెంట్ ఎమ్మెల్యే, సోదరి లాస్య నందిత రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో మరణించడం‌ దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురిచేసింది. చిన్న వయసులోనే ఎమ్మెల్యేగా ఎన్నికై, తండ్రి దివంగత సాయన్న బాటలో ప్రజాసేవకు అంకితమైన లాస్య నందిత అకాల మరణం అత్యంత బాధాకరం. లాస్య నందిత పవిత్ర ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుని… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 23, 2024

It is highly unfortunate and unexpected demise of Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha garu at such a young age. My deepest condolences to her family.

Om Shanthi🙏 pic.twitter.com/OH6cqzDnQy — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) February 23, 2024











