College principals attend YISU workshop to equip students with employable skills

Hyderabad: Around 40 Principals and Vice-Principals of 33 autonomous government degree colleges all over Telangana participated in a consultative workshop organized by Young India Skills University here on Saturday.

The objective of the workshop was to examine mechanisms to introduce skill integrated education into autonomous government degree colleges so as to equip the students of such colleges with industry-led, employable skills to make them industry-ready.

Vice Chancellor VLSS Subba Rao, who chaired the workshop, gave a detailed presentation on the activities of YISU and the possible methods of course and programme affiliation with a provision of one classroom in each college, facilitation of faculty by college or of YISU running the course end-to-end with curriculum, training and internship support through industry.

The college principals were enthused by the idea and approach suggested by the Vice Chancellor as it would result in greater employability of their students. The Principals further suggested that matters of course affiliation, offering a variety of apprenticeship-based degree courses etc. would need to be taken up with the Department of Higher Education so that an official communication is issued to both the colleges as well as their affiliating Universities.

This was a dispensation to be sought exclusively for skill and apprenticeship-based courses so that a decentralised system is established for skill education around the catchment areas of students to maximise student outcomes. It was agreed that the matter would be pursued with the State Education Department by YISU.