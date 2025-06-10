Vantara Champions People-Centric, Compassionate Partnership with Delhi Zoo

The Delhi Zoo, one of India’s leading zoological institutions, is dedicated to advancing animal welfare and conservation and currently houses 95 species. It has entered into a strategic partnership with Vantara. Complementing the zoo’s mission, Vantara supports animals in need by providing animal care through resource-sharing, modern innovative facilities, and scientific expertise. Together, their combined efforts aim to set new standards in wildlife conservation and rehabilitation.

Recently, this agreement has drawn criticism, with a few incorrectly framing it as an attempt at privatisation. However, Vantara officials have clarified that the partnership does not transfer any ownership or administrative control and is strictly focused on collaborative efforts. By combining the strengths of the public institution with Vantara's expertise in animal welfare, the partnership is designed to enrich the lives of the animals, also offering the people of Delhi a more meaningful wildlife experience.

*The CEO of Vantara, Vivaan Karani, said*, _“This initiative aims to strengthen the zoo’s operations and transform it into a more meaningful and enriching experience for the people of Delhi. It reflects a forward-thinking move by the Delhi government to bring in specialised expertise in zoology and animal welfare, fields that require dedicated, trained professionals. This collaboration aspires to set a new benchmark for animal care in India, while also giving the capital city access to a world-class wildlife environment built on knowledge, compassion, and care. ”_

Delhi Zoo and Vantara have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening animal care and conservation efforts within the zoo. It reflects a strategic move by the Delhi government to improve animal care standards without compromising public accountability.

Along with giving protected spaces to the animals, Vantara’s goal is to upskill the zoo workers and make them specialists in the field of animal welfare. It includes staff capacity building through initiating programs that equip zoo workers with modern animal care skills. The goal is to equip them with technical knowledge to improve animal care, while also ensuring their well-being through insurance coverage for them and their families. This initiative is designed to enhance the overall quality of life of the staff.

*Mr Karani also said that,* _“As part of this collaboration, we will make new and well-equipped enclosed spaces for animals and ensure they have a safe, more enriching environment that supports their physical and emotional well-being. By providing proper training to the staff, the space will evolve into more than just a place to visit, it will become a centre of care and animal conservation.”_

The key areas of cooperation include support for veterinary care and other services, plus the exchange of state-of-the-art technology and best practices in the captive management of endangered species. Vantara will also provide technical guidance in zoo planning, enclosure designs, visitor engagement, and staff training. The partnership further involves knowledge-sharing initiatives, staff exchange programs, capacity building, and conservation education.

Through this partnership with Delhi Zoo, Vantara envisions a future where expertise, compassion, and coexistence drive India’s emergence as a global leader in animal conservation, an achievement few nations have matched in scale or impact.