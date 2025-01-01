CM Revanth's New Year message: A vision of growth, prosperity, and welfare for all

Hyderabad: As a new year dawns, let Telangana rise on the global stage, its narrative one of success and pride. May this New Year usher in happiness and prosperity into every home. Heartfelt New Year wishes to all the people of Telangana, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy wished on the occasion of the new year.

The new year promises to bring more benefits to the people of Telangana, with the release of the Caste Survey report, fulfilling one of the Congress government's key promises.

The SC categorisation report is set to see the light of day in 2025. A decision on BC reservation in local bodies is anticipated.

New ration cards will be issued to those in need. The Congress government is all set to release funds under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Additionally, Indiramma Indlu, the flagship housing programme of the Congress government, will see significant progress in the new year, giving hope to lakhs of poor people across the state.