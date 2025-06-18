CM Revanth Seeks Brahmos Expansion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation of Brahmos Aerospace paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence here on Wednesday.

Brahmos Aerospace MD and CEO Dr., Jaiteerth R. Joshi, Brahmos Hyderabad Executive Director Surampudi Sambasiva Prasad, DRDL Director G.A. Srinivasa Murthy, and others met with the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy requested the delegation for the expansion of Brahmos Aerospace in Hyderabad. He explained to the delegation about the prospects of the establishment of a defence corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Brahmos Aerospace officials that various Defence organisations established the units in Hyderabad and Telangana is the best destination for investments in the country.

Revanth Reddy assured the Brahmos Aerospace Company of all kinds of support from the State government for its expansion plans in Hyderabad and Telangana. The delegation responded positively to the Chief Minister’s invite for expansion.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu was also present on the occasion.