CM Revanth Reddy scheduled for Australia visit on January 14

Telangana
DC Web Desk
1 Jan 2025 12:29 PM IST
CM Revanth Reddy scheduled for Australia visit on January 14
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit Australia on January 14. Accompanying him will be the Chief Secretary and the chairman of the Sports Authority.

The delegation will spend the 14th and 15th touring various locations in Australia, with a scheduled visit to Queensland Sports University.
Following this, on January 16, CM Revanth Reddy and his team will travel to Singapore. There, they will inspect the country's sports facilities


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
