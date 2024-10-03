Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that the state government will provide a bonus of `500 per quintal to farmers producing fine quality paddy (sanna vadlu), from which fine rice (sanna biyyam) is produced, from the ongoing Kharif procurement season. This season, 58 per cent of the state's paddy cultivation is under fine varieties.

In a video conference with district collectors to review arrangements for the kharif procurement season, he highlighted the government's commitment to speedy payments. The government aims to deposit money into the farmers' accounts in two days.



Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, commissioner D.S. Chauhan and chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari were present in the meeting.



Stating that the state has established over 7,000 paddy procurement centres, Reddy instructed the collectors to set up additional centres if needed in order to ensure that no farmer was left out. Around 66.73 lakh acres of paddy were cultivated this season, and the agriculture department estimates a record yield of 140 lakh tonnes of grain.



Reddy emphasised that with the introduction of the bonus offer, district collectors must ensure transparency. He also suggested that different centres or weighing stations be set up for collecting fine and non-fine (doddu vadlu) varieties.

"Doddu vadlu has no demand and FCI already has surplus stocks. That's why we are promoting sanna vadlu," he explained.

Reddy also announced that from January, fine rice will be distributed to all BPL families through ration shops.



Out of the estimated 146 lakh tonnes of grain that has been harvested, the state government will purchase 91 lakh metric tonnes, with 44 lakh tonnes of doddu vadlu and 47 lakh tonnes of sanna vadlu being procured. The remaining stock will be purchased by traders, millers and farmers for their needs.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adhering to standards when purchasing fine paddy and instructed officials to ensure availability of machines and personnel to validate the quality of the produce at all centres. He warned that irregularities in procurement would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved in fraudulent activities.

To ensure accountability, each centre will be assigned a unique number, which will be marked on the bags of paddy procured. This will allow authorities to trace any errors or manipulations back to their source. He directed police officials to monitor the borders to prevent grain from entering Telangana from neighboring states.

Revanth Reddy warned against any exploitation of farmers by middlemen and instructed the district collectors to take responsibility for resolving complaints. He called for criminal cases to be filed against those cheating farmers in the name of tarugu (wastage), presence of stones, broken grains and high moisture content.

Adequate supplies, including gunny bags, tarpaulins, moisture machines, dryers, and paddy cleaners, will be made available at all procurement centres.

He underscored the importance of timely transportation to avoid delays and prevent harvested grain from getting wet due to weather conditions.



He instructed district collectors to review the procurement process every day and to personally inspect centres each morning. Special officers appointed for the erstwhile ten undivided districts will oversee the grain collection process and a 24/7 call centre will be established in the civil supplies department to address all related issues promptly.