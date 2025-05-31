Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to make a slew of major announcements on the occasion of Telangana state Formation Day on June 2, with a focus on employment, welfare and agriculture.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will chair a crucial meeting with ministers on Sunday evening to finalise key decisions, including the issuance of fresh job notifications, clearance of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments for government employees and pensioners, and the rollout of Rythu Bharosa assistance for farmers ahead of the kharif season.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 pm on Sunday, and all ministers have been directed to attend it. This comes amid ongoing tours to districts by ministers from May 29 to June 1, to review the implementation of Congress government's schemes at the ground-level.

Top on the agenda is the long-awaited issuance of job notifications. The state government had paused all recruitment notifications since August 2024 following a Supreme Court verdict upholding the sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The state subsequently passed legislation on SC sub-categorisation in March this year, which came into effect on April 14. Despite this, job notifications have not resumed, causing considerable anxiety among unemployed youth.

Employee and pensioner associations are awaiting the government's decision on their long-standing demand for the release of five pending DAs, dating back to July 1, 2022. While one DA has been cleared, the remaining four are yet to be disbursed. The associations are additionally pressing for a 51 per cent fitment (hike in basic pay).

With early monsoon showers already triggering kharif agricultural activities across Telangana, the Chief Minister is keen to initiate the disbursal of the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Under this scheme, farmers are to receive Rs 6,000 per acre for the kharif season. A final decision on the timing of this disbursal is expected during Sunday’s meeting.

Revanth Reddy is expected to make these announcements while addressing the people of the state on the occasion of Formation Day on Monday. Additionally, he will launch the distribution of sanction letters under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme. This flagship initiative aims to support unemployed youth with financial assistance ranging from `50,000 to `4 lakh to promote self-employment. Of the 16.23 lakh applications received, the government plans to cover 5 lakh beneficiaries in the first phase over the next three months.

In a related development, the three-member committee appointed by the state government to suggest measures to resolve the issues of government employees submitted its report to the government on Saturday. The three-member committee comprises CCLA commissioner Naveen Mittal, panchayat raj principal secretary Lokesh Kumar and Transco CMD D. Krishna Bhaskar. The three-member committee held meetings with employee unions and accepted representations regarding their grievances.

Revanth Reddy is expected to place this report for discussion in Sunday's meeting with ministers and take a few decisions for the benefit of employees.