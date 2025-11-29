CM Post Row: Shivakumar at Siddaramaiah's House for Breakfast Meet

Bengaluru: The tussle in Karnataka amid speculation of a power-sharing formula involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar has caused concern among Congress leaders in the state. The issue is likely to be discussed by central leaders after the party's strategy group meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament on November 30.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will be present at the strategy group meeting.

Amid the tensions, Siddaramaiah said there is no change in his stance and invited Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting. “The high command has called both of us, so I have invited him for breakfast, and we will talk there. As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand,” he said.

Nanjavadutha Swamiji, a spiritual leader from the Vokkaliga community, visited Shivakumar’s residence on Friday and publicly backed him amid the apparent tussle for the Chief Minister’s post. The seer praised Shivakumar for his loyalty and contributions to the Congress.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been exchanging cryptic posts on social media, with the CM saying “a word is not power unless it betters the world” and Shivakumar responding that “word power is world power.” Shivakumar has been pushing for a leadership change, citing a “secret agreement” that he should take over as CM after 2.5 years.

Shivakumar also held meetings on Friday with Congress MLAs and leaders from Malluru, Kolar, Mulbagal and Kunigal. He shared details of these meetings in a post on X.

Speculation about a leadership change intensified after the Siddaramaiah government completed its half-term earlier this month. Shivakumar reiterated Friday that he is not rushing for the top post and said the party high command will decide. He also rejected any “community angle,” saying, “Congress is my community.”

He added that he will visit Delhi to raise Karnataka farmers’ issues during the Parliament’s Winter Session.

Amid the lingering tussle, Congress leader M Veerappa Moily expressed concern over the delay in resolving the issue. Calling the situation “totally an internal problem,” he urged the central leadership to step in immediately. Moily also criticised the emergence of caste and religious influencers in the debate and urged the party to stop “lobbying.” He opposed any “50-50 formula” but said that if a commitment exists, it should be honoured.

He insisted that the high command must act swiftly to end the confusion and select a leader capable of taking the party forward.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai commented on the power struggle, suggesting that a “dark horse” could emerge amid the apparent ego clash between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. He said the Congress high command may be forced to consider alternative leadership options.