CM, family donate ₹44 lakh for Annadanam at Tirumala on grandson’s birthday

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family visited the Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala to offer prayers on the occasion of CM’s grandson Nara Devaansh’s birthday.

Accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh, IT minister, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson, the CM arrived through the Vaikuntam Queue Complex. Temple authorities, including TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer J. Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary and temple priests received Chandrababu Naidu and his family with the traditional Istikaphal Swagatham.

Following the darshan at the sanctum sanctorum, temple authorities adorned the Chief Minister with the sacred Sesha Vastram. Vedic scholars offered Vedaaseervachanam at the Ranganayakula Mandapam. The family received Srivari Theertha Prasadam, a laminated photo of the deity, Agarbatti, Panchagavya products, and a dry flower technology photo of Srivaru, along with a Panchangam.

To mark his grandson’s birthday, Chandrababu Naidu donated ₹44 lakh towards a day’s Annaprasadam expenses at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex in Tirumala. The family personally served food to devotees and interacted with them. Devotees expressed appreciation over the arrangements. Subsequently, the CM and his family themselves had food along with other devotees.

Those present on the occasion included TTD trust board members Panabaka Lakshmi, Suchitra Ella, M. Shantaram, Narsi Reddy, P. Ramamurthy and Sourabh Bora, Tirupati former MLA M. Sugunamma, district collector Dr. S. Venkateswar, SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, and G. Bhanuprakash Reddy.