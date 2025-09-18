Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand Again; Seven Missing

Chamoli: At least seven people have gone missing after a cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday night, triggering heavy destruction and damage to multiple houses, officials said.

According to the district administration, the incident occurred in the Kuntri Lagafali ward of the Nandanagar region, where six residential structures were buried under debris following the cloudburst and intense rainfall.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "A cloudburst caused damage in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district on Wednesday night. Six houses were buried under debris in the Kuntri Langafali ward of Nandanagar."

Two people have been rescued so far, while seven others remain unaccounted for, officials added. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration were immediately deployed to the affected area to carry out search and rescue operations.

District Magistrate Tiwari also confirmed that relief operations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to clear debris and locate the missing individuals.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences on Wednesday to the victims of recent natural calamities, particularly in Dehradun, where heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods.

On Tuesday, torrential rains lashed Dehradun districts, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments. Shops and hotels on Sahastradhara Road were severely damaged due to floods triggered by heavy rains.