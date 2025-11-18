SRINAGAR: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the premier investigative arm of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted coordinated raids across multiple locations in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as part of a proactive operation to dismantle an emerging terror module.

During the operation, a medical professional and his wife were detained for allegedly exploiting their professional roles to facilitate unlawful activities, according to officials.

Officials stated that “coordinated searches” were carried out at four locations spanning the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam, and Anantnag, pursuant to search warrants issued by a designated court under the NIA Act.

The operation was conducted in connection with FIR No. 05/2025, registered at the CIK police station under Sections 196, 152, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“These searches are part of an ongoing crackdown against social media abusers operating in connivance with handlers across the border, who have been deliberately engaged in furthering terrorist, secessionist, and separatist agendas,” a statement issued by the CIK said. It added, “By leveraging their professional status and societal standing, the involved individuals were allegedly using social media platforms to spread disinformation, radicalise youth, incite violence and disturb public order, posing a serious threat to the peace and sovereignty of the Union of India”.

The detained individuals have been identified as Shahzada Akhtar and her husband Dr. Umer Farooq Bhat who is originally from Bugam village in Kulgam district and currently resides at Sheeren Bagh where he is employed at the Super Speciality Hospital, SMHS.

CIK teams seized multiple digital devices and incriminating material having direct relevance to the investigation, the statement said. The recoveries include five mobile phones with as many SIM cards, one table, and additional digital and documentary evidence and literature.

“Interestingly, Dr. Umer Farooq, who is a government employee, was found indulging in online unlawful activities, misusing his official position and social legitimacy to engage in behavior detrimental to public order and national security,” the CIK said.

It added, “Subsequently, during the course of the investigation, it has also emerged that the detained individuals were misusing their positions and social standing to mask unlawful activities. The female suspect, Shahzada Akhtar, in particular, is alleged to have been involved in radicalising local women through curated online and offline engagements, pushing divisive narratives, and influencing vulnerable groups under the pretext of community interaction”.

According to the CIK, Akhtar’s affiliation with proscribed all-women right-wing Kashmiri organization Dukhtaran-e-Millat’ (daughters of the nation), is currently under investigation. “This dimension of the case highlights a concerning trend of the exploitation of social roles and professional facades to advance disruptive agendas,” the CIK said.

The probe agency said that all recovered devices are undergoing detailed forensic analysis, which is expected to unravel a broader digital network linked to organised propaganda efforts. “Early leads indicate the possibility of a wider ecosystem of collaborators and sympathisers, whose activities were aimed at amplifying extremist content and manipulating public perception,” it said.

The statement further reads, “This operation sends a clear and unambiguous message that no individual, irrespective of position or profession, will be allowed to weaponise social or digital influence to aid terrorism or disturb public order. CIK remains resolute in its mission to dismantle the terror ecosystem, including its operators, facilitators, sympathisers, promoters, and propagators. The crackdown continues, and more actions are expected as the investigation unfolds”.

In a related development, Jammu Police and the hospital administration stepped up inspections on Tuesday of unidentified and unclaimed staff and doctors’ lockers at Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital as a precautionary security measure.

Dr. Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent of SMGS Hospital, said the locker-verification exercise was already under way but has been intensified following the Delhi blast. “We were already conducting these checks, but they have been increased after the Delhi blast. Today we opened the lock of an almirah in the presence of security officials.

A four-member committee has been formed to supervise and carry out these inspections,” he said. Officials added that the drive aims to ensure no unidentified or suspicious items are stored on hospital premises, and further security measures are expected to continue in the coming days.

Pertinently, on November 7, an AK-47 rifle was recovered from a former doctor's locker at the Anantnag Medical College. The doctor was identified as Adeel Ahmed Rather, an accused in the “white-color terror module” allegedly behind the recent car explosion near Red Fort.

Meanwhile, a NIA/UAPA court for southern Kulgam and Shopian has convicted Towseef Ahmed Thokar, a local resident in connection with the 2021 encounter at Imam Sahab (Shopian) and sentenced him to six years’ imprisonment.

The court found Towseef guilty under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 307 of the IPC, and Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In the encounter that took place on May 5, 2021 three militants — Danish Ahmed Mir, Zahid Bashir and Umar Hassan Bhat — were killed. Towseef was apprehended alive at the scene along with arms and ammunition.

Special Judge Parvaiz Iqbal, while delivering the judgment, observed that courts must adopt a firm stance against acts that threaten national security, while upholding constitutional safeguards and ensuring a fair trial. The judgment states that the prosecution proved all charges beyond reasonable doubt, finding Towseef guilty of attempted murder, illegal possession of arms, committing a terrorist act, conspiracy, and membership of a terrorist organisation.