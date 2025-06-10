CID Conducts Mahazar Of Chinnaswamy Stadium Over Stampede

BENGALURU: Sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city on June 4, on Tuesday made mahazar of the Stadium vicinity in Bengaluru city where 11 people died in a stampede and about 50 persons injured when a huge gathering around the Stadium tried to get into the Stadium to catch glimpse of felicitation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Taking cognizance, FIR was registered against RCB representatives, DNA (event management company) and KSCA over the stampede. The Chinnaswamy Stadium is managed by KSCA.

The felicitation was organized to RCB players over their win in the final match of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2025 defeating Kings IX Punjab at Ahmedabad in Gujarat on June 3.

On the order of the State Government, CID took up the investigation from Cubbon Park police where initially a First Information Report (FIR) was registered over the stampede incident. Swinging into action, CID sleuths arrested four persons on June 6 in connection with the stampede.

The arrested include RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale, DNA vice-president Sunil Mathew, its Manager (Operations) Kiran Kumar and Shamant Mavinakere.

On Tuesday, the CID sleuths visited the office of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the sleuths are said to have verified cctv cameras installed in the Stadium premises for analysis to find the cause of stampede.

As per sources, there were jostling of people at gates-6, 7, 2, 2A, 17, 18, 21 and 16 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. While the Stadium has the capacity to accommodate about 40,000 audience but an estimated 2.5 lakh people gathered around the Stadium and eager to watch their favourite team being felicitated rushed through the narrow gates leading to stampede.

Meanwhile, arrested Nikhil Sosale challenged his arrest over the stampede in the High Court of Karnataka. The case came up for hearing on Tuesday and the case has been adjourned to Wednesday.