Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun Pen Birthday Notes for Ram Charan

Mega Power Star Ram Charan celebrated his 41st birthday today, receiving warm and emotional wishes from his family, including megastar father Chiranjeevi, sister Sushmita Konidela, and sister-in-law Anna Konidela. The occasion also saw playful banter from his cousin Allu Arjun and a buzz around his upcoming film Peddi.



Chiranjeevi shared a touching message on social media, reflecting on his son's journey from childhood to stardom. "Charan babu, From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today… You make me truly proud. The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values… every time I see it, my love and admiration for you only grow stronger. May God’s blessings and fans’ love always guide you towards greater heights," the veteran actor wrote, accompanied by unseen throwback photos.





Charan Babu…❤️❤️❤️



From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today… You make me truly proud.



The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values… every time I see it, my… pic.twitter.com/MMg5fYYo3k — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 27, 2026









Sushmita Konidela, Ram Charan's sister and a well-known producer, described him as the pillar of the family: "He is our Strength. He is our Pride. He is our Love. Happiest birthday to my dearest Brother. May God bless him with abundance." A day before, she attended birthday celebrations at Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hyderabad.





He is our Strength.

He is our Pride.

He is our Love. 💖

Happiest birthday to my dearest Brother. ✨



May God bless him with abundance. @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/gy33pftclh — Sushmita Konidela (@sushkonidela) March 27, 2026









Anna Konidela, wife of Pawan Kalyan, extended greetings on behalf of her family: “A very happy birthday to Charan Anna from Mark and all of us. May he always be strong and successful!”













In a lighter vein, Allu Arjun wished him with a clever nod to his forthcoming project. "Many happy returns of the day to my sweetest cousin. Wishing you a Pedda … hmmm no … a Peddi successful year to come," the message read.









Many happy returns of the day to my sweetest cousin @AlwaysRamCharan.

Wishing you a Pedda … hmmm no … a #Peddi successful year to come 🖤 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2026





Ram Charan awaits the release of Peddi on April 30.

