Chinmayi Sripaada Pushes Back Against Chiranjeevis Remarks Calls Casting Couch Rampant

Singer and outspoken #MeToo advocate Chinmayi Sripaada has issued a strong rebuttal to Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent speech, which many interpreted as downplaying or trivialising the issue of casting couch in the film industry. In a detailed social media post, Chinmayi described systemic sexual harassment and abuse as a persistent reality for women in cinema and music.



Directly addressing Chiranjeevi’s comments, Chinmayi noted that senior actors of his era often worked closely with female co-artistes in environments marked by familiarity and mutual respect. “The industry is not a mirror that reflects who you are,” she wrote, explicitly calling this a “direct counter” to Chiranjeevi’s assertion. Chinmayi added that the presence of parents or guardians on set does little to deter predatory behaviour, countering another commonly cited safeguard.



She made the above remarks without naming Chiranjeevi directly.



Chinmayi asserted that casting couch practices are “rampant” and that women are frequently denied roles if they do not offer what is called “full commitment.” She added that many men in positions of power believe they are entitled to sexual access to women in exchange for work.



Chinmayi recounted an alleged attempt to sexually assault a female singer in a studio, stating that the woman had to lock herself inside a sound booth until a senior colleague intervened. The victim, Chinmayi said, later left that professional space altogether. She further referred to “repeat offenders” who, despite accusations of harassment including sending explicit images and making unsolicited sexual demands, continue to be publicly celebrated and supported.









Casting couch is rampant, women are refused roles if they don’t offer ‘full commitment’ - a word that means completely different in the film industry.



